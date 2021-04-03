Ramadan in Pakistan: Fawad Ch says first Roza will be on April 14

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said the moon of Ramadan can be “clearly” sighted in major cities on the evening of April 13 and the first Roza will be on April 14.

Fawad Chauhdry said that the first Ramadan will be on April 14 in Pakistan. “May the Almighty bless everyone in this month,” he prayed.

Earlier, the science ministry said the moon will be clearly sighted in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on April 13 in Peshawar to sight the moon for the holy month of Ramadan, a statement from the body had said earlier this week.



Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad has summoned the session, the statement said, adding the meeting of zonal and district committees would take place at their respective headquarters.

This would be the first Ramadan moon sighting under the new chairman, Moulana Azad, who was appointed by the federal government in December last year, replacing Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

The new chairman in January said he would try his best to bring harmony in observing Ramazan and celebrating Eid in the country in the years to come.

"The entire nation will observe fasting on the same days and also celebrate Eid on one day," he had said.