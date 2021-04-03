Pakistan's broadband users reach 100 million

Internet cables can be seen plugged into a system in this image. — Reuters/File

Internet users were less than 2 million in 2012, have crossed 100 million within 9 years.

After 3G was rolled out users in 2014 rose to 16 million.

PTA says 87% of population has access to internet at lowest rates.

Broadband users in Pakistan have reached a whopping 100 million, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement on Saturday.



A screengrab taken from the global broadband speed test Ookla.

In the statement, PTA said the number of internet users in Pakistan was less than 2 million in 2012. However, after 3G was rolled out the number of users in 2014 rose to 16 million.

The telecommunication body said 87% of the population has access to the internet at the lowest rates. Moreover, the average download speed is 17.7 Mbps, and the upload speed is 11.3 Mbps.



However, the global broadband speed test site Ookla, sharing February statistics, says Pakistan's average fixed broadband download speed was 11.35 Mbps, while its upload speed stood at 10.7 Mbps.