After days of sweltering heat, Karachi's weather expected to drop today

A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters/File

PMD on Sunday predicts that the weather in the port city is likely to decrease from today after days of heatwave.



The Met Office has forecast a maximum temperature of 36°C to 38°C in the metropolis today.

Weather department says rains across the country will be less than normal in April while temperatures will remain high.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday predicted weather in the port city is likely to decrease from today, a few days after the sweltering heat made people's lives difficult.



The temperature in the port city will hover between 36°C to 38°C in the metropolis today, said the Met Office.

The record for the hottest day in April in Karachi was broken yesterday when the mercury increased to 44°C.

The last time the temperature in Karachi had crossed 44°C was on April 14, 1947.

The Met Office has said that rains across the country will be less than the average amount during the month of April while temperatures will remain high.

It added that from Monday onwards, the temperature may fall between 34°C till 36°C.

This month, Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will experience one or two heatwaves, the weather department notified.

Meanwhile, it said that one or two series of rain cycles are expected this month.