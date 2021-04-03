Weather update: Karachi sizzles as mercury hits 44°C, heatwave expected to break from tomorrow

A man takes a shower in a fountain as Karachi sizzles. Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest city Karachi sizzled on Saturday as the mercury hit 44°C.

The Met office said that apart from the rising temperature, the humidity in Karachi was 6%.

The country’s weatherman urged people not to travel between 11am till 4pm.

The Met office said the last time the temperature in Karachi had crossed 44°C was on April 14, 1947.

The Met office has also forecast that the temperature is likely to drop from Sunday onwards. It said that, on Sunday, the heatwave may break as the mercury may hover between 36°C till 38°C.

It added that from Monday onwards, the temperature may fall between 34°C till 36°C.

PMD issues countrywide heatwave alert

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a warning regarding the first heatwave of the season which was expected to hit many parts of the country during the current week.

According to the PMD spokesperson, mainly hot and dry weather was expected during the week due to which heatwave conditions were likely in most plain areas of the country.

Following the PMD's heatwave alert, the Sindh government directed relevant authorities to take necessary precautions to avert loss of life.

