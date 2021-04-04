Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan reports highest number of coronavirus patients on critical care since pandemic began

Sunday Apr 04, 2021

Pakistani children wear face masks while accompanying a guardian on a motorcycle. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported  the highest number of coronavirus patients who are on critical care, ever since the pandemic began. 

This was said by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chairman Asad Umar on Sunday. The minister stressed on the importance of "the need for strong enforcement of sops" saying that it is vital. 

"Please take precautions and cooperate with administration in their enforcement efforts," he said. 

"Yesterday there were 3568 covid patients on critical care in Pakistan yesterday. This is the highest number since covid started. The need for strong enforcement of sop's is vital. Please take precautions and cooperate with administration in their enforcement efforts," he said. 

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Over 5,000 test positive in a single day

Over 5,000 people once again tested positive for the coronavirus again over the past 24 hours.

This was revealed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday. Eighty-one people died from the coronavirus, among them 74 died in hospitals while seven passed away outside of hospitals.

As many as 5,020 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, as per the NCOC's data.

The total number of active cases in the country have risen to 60,072 on April 4. Pakistan conducted 55,605 tests on April 3.

A total of 613,058 have so far recovered from the virus while the total number of deaths, with the fresh count of 81 fatalities, have risen to 14,778.

