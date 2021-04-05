Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 05 2021
Meghan Markle shut the door to UK forever? Expert predicts

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Meghan Markle's equation with royal family and her 'low popularity' with British people may not see her return

Meghan Markle is most likely never planning to fly back to the UK and has bid farewell forever, said royal expert Anna Pasternak.

This, Anna said, is because of her equation with the royal family and her 'low popularity' with the British people. 

"Will Meghan Markle return to the UK? My speculative answer would be no, not if she can help it," the expert told Fox News. 

"Sadly, I cannot see her ever becoming a loved and cherished member of the Royal Family with the unified respect and adoration of the British people. I think that ship has sailed," she added. 

Anna revealed that the British public feels angry with Meghan and Harry going public with their accusations as they think thet have insulted traditions.

"Many people feel the interview was a total lack of respect for the monarchy and in a sense, for the British. Because the monarchy is part of the British psyche. So this monarchy bashing can also be viewed as British bashing," Anna concluded.

