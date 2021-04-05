Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif reaches 48 million followers on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Bollywood diva is Katrina Kaif is about to hit 48 million followers on Instagram.

The actress has amassed more than 47.9 million followers on the facebook-owned app. 

Katrina is behind Alia Bhat and Deepika Padukone who are followed by 52 and 54 million people respectively.

Deepika is married to Bollywood A-lister Ranvir Singh while Alia is expected to tie the knot with Ranbir Kapoor this year.

Katrina Kaif is reportedly dating Vicky Kaushal after her breakup with Ranbir Kappor.  

More From Entertainment:

'Meghan Markle's presidential run will be backed up by powerful people'

'Meghan Markle's presidential run will be backed up by powerful people'

DMX's family to hold vigil as rapper continues to fight for life

DMX's family to hold vigil as rapper continues to fight for life
Katy Perry addresses decision to ‘never shave’ legs after giving birth

Katy Perry addresses decision to ‘never shave’ legs after giving birth
Prince Harry slammed for ‘leaving nothing’ behind in the UK

Prince Harry slammed for ‘leaving nothing’ behind in the UK
HYBE issues official notice on BTS's comeback

HYBE issues official notice on BTS's comeback
Prince William accused of double standards after urging to be climate aware

Prince William accused of double standards after urging to be climate aware
Godzilla vs. Kong: $48.5m debut sets pandemic record

Godzilla vs. Kong: $48.5m debut sets pandemic record

Queen makes sure ‘staff remember their place’ within the Palace

Queen makes sure ‘staff remember their place’ within the Palace
Former butler sheds light on Prince Charles’ ‘privilege’: ‘We folded his underwear’

Former butler sheds light on Prince Charles’ ‘privilege’: ‘We folded his underwear’
The culprit behind Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s rift unveiled

The culprit behind Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s rift unveiled
DMX experiencing 'lung, brain failure', family 'just praying'

DMX experiencing 'lung, brain failure', family 'just praying'
Catherine O’Hara’s winning streak continues for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ at the SAG Awards

Catherine O’Hara’s winning streak continues for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ at the SAG Awards

Latest

view all