Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan backs Jordan, says it has right to preserve sovereignty

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Jordanians follow the latest political developments in their country on a television set at a cafe in the capital Amman, on April 4, 2021. Jordan´s official media warned today that security and stability are a "red line", a day after several senior figures were detained and a half-brother of King Abdullah II said he was put under house arrest. — AFP/File

  • Pakistan fully supports right of Jordan to preserve its security, stability, and sovereignty, MOFA says in a statement.
  • Jordan says it had foiled a plot against the kingdom and arrested at least 16 suspects.
  • Washington, Gulf allies, and the Arab League stress their support for Jordan.

Pakistan said Monday it stands in solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan — led by Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein — following political turmoil in the country.

"Pakistan fully supports the right of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to preserve its security, stability, and sovereignty," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.

Jordan, a day earlier, said it had foiled a plot against the kingdom involving a half-brother of King Abdullah II, arresting at least 16 suspects it accused of "sedition" and alleging foreign complicity.

Hamzah bin Hussein — a former crown prince stripped of that title by Abdullah in 2004 — and the others had worked with foreign parties to "undermine the security" of Jordan, Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said.

Washington, Gulf allies, and the Arab League stressed their support for Abdullah's pro-Western government, seen as an anchor of stability in the Middle East.

Related items

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called the monarch to affirm Cairo's "full solidarity" with Jordan and express "complete support of the recent decisions (he) has taken to ensure the stability and security of the kingdom", according to a presidency statement.

Hamzah, 41, had Saturday released a video message via the BBC in which he accused Jordan's rulers of nepotism and corruption and charged that he had been placed under house arrest.

He lashed out at Jordan's "ruling system", saying several of his friends had been arrested, his security detail removed and his internet and phone lines cut.

He denied being part of "any conspiracy or nefarious organisation", but said the country of 10 million people had "become stymied in corruption, in nepotism, and in misrule" and that no one was allowed to criticise the authorities.

State-run news agency Petra said among those arrested for "security reasons" were former close aides to the royal family Bassem Awadallah, chief of the royal court in 2007-08, and Sherif Hassan bin Zaid.

Safadi, who is also a foreign minister, said another 14 to 16 suspects had been arrested.

Security services monitored "contacts with foreign parties aiming to destabilise Jordan's security," including an alleged offer to spirit Hamzah's wife out of the country, he said.

Safadi declined to identify the alleged foreign parties or say what the charges were, but said authorities acted because the alleged conspirators were "talking about timing".

"This sedition was nipped in the bud," Safadi said.

— Additional input from AFP

More From Pakistan:

Several Karachi areas to face water shortage as Dhabeji experiences power breakdown

Several Karachi areas to face water shortage as Dhabeji experiences power breakdown
Coronavirus: Sindh announces closure of businesses on Friday, Sunday

Coronavirus: Sindh announces closure of businesses on Friday, Sunday
Russian FM Lavrov to arrive in Pakistan on two-day visit tomorrow

Russian FM Lavrov to arrive in Pakistan on two-day visit tomorrow
'If govt members vote in favour, Hamza Shahbaz can become CM Punjab:' Abbasi

'If govt members vote in favour, Hamza Shahbaz can become CM Punjab:' Abbasi

Stop the smear campaign, future sales are normal business activity: Jahangir Tareen

Stop the smear campaign, future sales are normal business activity: Jahangir Tareen
O/A level students end protest in Lahore after meeting Punjab minister for higher education

O/A level students end protest in Lahore after meeting Punjab minister for higher education
Senior citizens aged 80 or above to be vaccinated at home in Punjab, Islamabad

Senior citizens aged 80 or above to be vaccinated at home in Punjab, Islamabad
KP police chief says probing murder of ATC judge 'on scientific basis'

KP police chief says probing murder of ATC judge 'on scientific basis'
COVID-19: Despite low risk, UK to place Pakistan on its travel ban's 'red list'

COVID-19: Despite low risk, UK to place Pakistan on its travel ban's 'red list'
PM Imran Khan directs spokespersons to highlight govt's achievements

PM Imran Khan directs spokespersons to highlight govt's achievements
Is 5G harmful to health? Court serves notice to PTA

Is 5G harmful to health? Court serves notice to PTA
Lahore: Young gamer shoots 4 dead for being told not to use drugs

Lahore: Young gamer shoots 4 dead for being told not to use drugs

Latest

view all