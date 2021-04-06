Can't connect right now! retry
WhatsApp to allow chat history migration between iOS, Android

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Picture of a phone screen showing the WhatsApp icon. Photo: Pixabay.

  • WhatsApp has decided to introduce a new feature allowing the migration of chat history between iOS and Android.
  • The feature is currently under development. 
  • According WABetaInfo, the feature will likely be released when "multi-device" is out.

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp will reportedly roll out a feature allowing the migration of chat history between iOS and Android. 

"Finally you will be able to transfer your chats between different platforms natively!" WABetaInfo, a website that independently tracks and announces news about the instant messaging service for iOS, Android, and Windows, wrote on Twitter.

The platform further added the feature is currently under development and it will likely be released when "multi-device" is out.

WhatsApp has also released several new features for users recently. Last week, the app introduced a pack of new animate stickers, Fantastic Corgi, to make chats more interesting for users.

"The Fantastic Corgi is the new animated sticker pack released two minutes ago for iOS and Android (all @WhatsApp versions). It might take a while to appear," read the tweet by WABetaInfo.

Earlier in March, the company had launched its "Sticker Maker" app for users in three countries so they can start creating their own custom-animated stickers.

