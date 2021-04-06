'Humiliating move,' JUI-F, PML-N respond to ANP's exit from PDM

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb (left) and JUI-F's secretary-general Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri. — Twitter/File

ANP announces exit from PDM after show-cause notices served.

"This is the most humiliating move in political history," says JUI-F's Haideri.

Haideri says ANP made "blatant" mistake blaming Maulana Fazlur Rehman for lacking leadership.

The JUI-F and PML-N Tuesday strongly reacted to ANP's exit from the Opposition's alliance — Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — terming it "the most humiliating move in political history".



The development comes as leaders from the ANP withdrew from PDM after show-cause notices were issued to the party to explain their actions during the recently-held Senate polls.

Announcing the decision at a press conference in Peshawar, Hoti said the PTI and the JUI-F have joined hands to give the PPP a tough time in Larkana.



Reacting to ANP's hard-hitting presser, JUI-F's secretary-general Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said there were several ways to caving in and selling out.

"This is the most humiliating move in political history ... ANP and PPP's actions have led to the world laughing at us," the JUI-F senator said.

"Despite all this, we went and spoke to ANP's leadership and they said the move was made based on friendly ties. However, Hoti said the party had made a wrong decision (supporting Yousuf Raza Gilani for Opposition leader in Senate)."

Haideri warned ANP it had made a "blatant" mistake after blaming PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for lacking leadership.

"ANP should not have blamed Fazlur Rehman."

Similarly, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said ANP had made several sacrifices for the cause of democracy, as she expressed sorrow over their departure.

However, she said PPP's decision to get their member elected as the Opposition leader in Senate was against the PDM's September 20 Charter — as they got support from treasury benches, and ANP backed them.

However, Aurangzeb reminded that the PDM had decided the Opposition leader would be from PML-N.

"If Gilani would have come back to PDM after his loss as Senate chairman .... then Nawaz Sharif would not have turned down his request to become the Opposition leader."