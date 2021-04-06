PDM's future in question as ANP leaders withdraw after issuance of show-cause notice

Awami National Party leaders, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti (R) and Mian Iftikhar Hussain, address a press conference in Peshawar, on April 6, 2021. — YouTube

Leaders of the Awami National Party have withdrawn from the Pakistan Democratic Movement after show-cause notices were issued to the party to explain their actions during the recently held Senate polls.



The decision was announced by Ameer Haider Khan Hoti during a press conference in Peshawar.

It comes a day after the notices were issued, to both ANP and PPP.



PPP was asked to explain within a week, its move to get appointed its candidate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, as Leader of Opposition in Senate, without first obtaining the consent of parties of the Opposition alliance.

ANP, on the other hand, was issued a notice for supporting the PPP in its efforts to get Gillani designated by roping in senators from the government's ally Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) to complete the numbers required.



Houti, in his media briefing today, noted that the PTI and the JUI-F have joined hands to give the PPP a tough time in Larkana. "Of course, an explanation for this should also have been provided, but neither should a show-cause notice have been served to PML-N or Maulana Fazlur Rehman," he said.

"And with what authority would one have served a show-cause notice?" he asked.

Houti said such issues should have been taken up in a meeting of the PDM leadership.



He said that it was expected from PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and General-Secretary Shahid Khaqan Abbasi that they would take decisions in their capacity as leaders of the alliance, not as members of the JUI-F and PML-N.

"We know why they have given us the show-cause notice [...] [Shahid Khaqan] Abbasi, [Shah Owais Ahmed] Noorani, and [Abdul Ghafoor] Haideri came to my home and we already provided them a clarification.

"For them to issue a show-cause notice nonetheless, can mean only one thing: they wish to harm our reputation," Hoti said.



The ANP leader said that such a move "makes it very clear" that "two or three parties" wish to take the lead in all decision making.

"They consider ANP and PPP as obstacles in their way," he added.



Hoti said that the party feels as if they have been "pushed against the wall".



"A leader's position is not one to be used to attack in such a manner," he said, referring to Fazlur Rehman.

"A leader gives everyone a chance and tries to resolve all differences between parties of an alliance," Hoti added.

He questioned what the hurry was in making such a move, when Fazlur Rehman is ill.

"He could have waited till he felt better and convened a meeting," said the ANP leader, adding that if their earlier clarification had not been sufficient, another could have been sought during the gathering.

"The manner in which this was done, makes it plain that a select few parties wish to use the PDM for their own agenda and priorities," Hoti said.



He said that for ANP, the agenda is the same that had been decided on September 20 and which is in the Charter signed by all parties.

"If someone wishes to promote their personal agendas, then ANP can no longer be part of the journey."

Hoti said that ANP is still resolute in working for the benefit of the people and against the "selected and selectors", in fighting for the cause of free and fair elections — and will always remain so.

"If someone treats us as equal, we are more than willing to cooperate and listen, but if someone thinks we should treat them as if they are leaders of our own party, that is not possible," the ANP leader said.

He went on to discuss the outcome of a meeting between the party's leaders, who had also consulted party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan. Wali has taken ill and was not part of the meeting, but provided guidance.

"We have decided that the ones who served us show-cause notices have given an unannounced indication of PDM coming to an end.

"Under such circumstances, I withdraw from PDM as a vice president, Mian Iftikhar [Hussain} withdraws as party spokesperson, and Zahid Khan as deputy general secretary," he said.

"ANP wishes to remove itself from this process of a few parties hijacking the movement," Hoti said.



More to follow.

