Wednesday Apr 07 2021
'Strip them off!' Britons want Meghan and Harry's royal titles to be dropped

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

A new poll found Britons calling for Meghan and Harry's royal titles to be taken away

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bid farewell to the royal family to forge an independent life in the US. However, after stepping down from the roles, the Duke and Duchess did not drop their royal titles officially.

A new study, conducted by Deltapoll, found Britons calling for the couple's titles to be taken away. 

The poll collected data from 1,590 adults of varying ages between March 31 and April 1, only  three weeks after Meghan and Harry's bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey aired.

Surprisingly, an overwhelming majority of people voted in favour of Harry and Meghan's titles to be stripped. 

According to the results, more than two to one – 58 per cent against 23 per cent – believe the duo should drop their titles.

While 31 per cent of those who voted said the couple's decisions did not affect the image of the monarchy, 9 per cent believe they actually improved it. 

As many as two third of baby boomers echoed the sentiment that Harry and Meghan have tarnished the reputation of the royal family.

