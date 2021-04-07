BTS weigh in on experiences in new HYBE building

The boys from BTS recently sat down for a candid chat about the practice rooms they have in the new HYBE building.

Suga, J-Hope and V addressed the entire experience during a V Live broadcast and were quoted saying, “The spaces are comfortable. Right. Incredible.”

Suga explained, “We have resting areas of our own. It’s really comfortable. I see a lot of questions about the new building. We are using the biggest practice room exclusively.”

Right outside their practice rooms is a gigantic waiting room, bigger than an entire broadcast room and J-Hope admits “It has a really good system.”