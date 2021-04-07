Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS weigh in on experiences in new HYBE building

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

BTS weigh in on experiences in new HYBE building

The boys from BTS recently sat down for a candid chat about the practice rooms they have in the new HYBE building.

Suga, J-Hope and V addressed the entire experience during a V Live broadcast and were quoted saying, “The spaces are comfortable. Right. Incredible.”

Suga explained, “We have resting areas of our own. It’s really comfortable. I see a lot of questions about the new building. We are using the biggest practice room exclusively.”

Right outside their practice rooms is a gigantic waiting room, bigger than an entire broadcast room and J-Hope admits “It has a really good system.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana’s biographer addresses’ Meghan Markle’s royal clashes with staffers

Princess Diana’s biographer addresses’ Meghan Markle’s royal clashes with staffers
BTS’s Jin touches on his self-love secrets: ‘It really does work’

BTS’s Jin touches on his self-love secrets: ‘It really does work’
Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams touch on their 18-year-marriage

Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams touch on their 18-year-marriage
Kim Kardashian jokes Kanye West's son won't marry his best friend

Kim Kardashian jokes Kanye West's son won't marry his best friend

Prince William ends friendship with pro Prince Harry, Meghan Markle journo

Prince William ends friendship with pro Prince Harry, Meghan Markle journo
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Full list of 2021 nominees

iHeartRadio Music Awards: Full list of 2021 nominees
Dirilis:Ertugrul: Actress who played Ural Bey's wife loses friend to COVID-19

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Actress who played Ural Bey's wife loses friend to COVID-19
Piers Morgan ‘threatens’ Meghan Markle’s royal family accusations: ‘Why stay?'

Piers Morgan ‘threatens’ Meghan Markle’s royal family accusations: ‘Why stay?'
DC Comics boss denies turning down Regé-Jean Page for Krypton role over race

DC Comics boss denies turning down Regé-Jean Page for Krypton role over race
'Kurulus:Osman: Bala Hatun actress joins Instagram

'Kurulus:Osman: Bala Hatun actress joins Instagram

Sofia Richie sparks romance rumours with music executive Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie sparks romance rumours with music executive Elliot Grainge
Keke Palmer says she was 'misunderstood' as a child actor

Keke Palmer says she was 'misunderstood' as a child actor

Latest

view all