Thursday Apr 08 2021
Shaukat Tareen seeks early hearing of NAB appeals

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Shaukat Tareen has been included by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Economic Advisory Council.
  • Shaukat Tareen has been tipped as the next finance minister, but he has refused to accept the offer until cases against him are dismissed.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has now included Tareen in the top economic advisory tasked with assisting national policymaking.
  • The Islamabad High Court has already served notices to Shaukat Tareen, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others accused in the NAB case against their acquittal.

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Shaukat Tareen on Wednesday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for an early hearing of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeals challenging his acquittal in two rental power references.

An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad had acquitted Tareen, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others last year in the Sahiwal and Pirangheb Rental Power project references, which was challenged by the accountability watchdog before the IHC.

The IHC had already served notices to Tareen, Ashraf and others accused in the NAB case against their acquittal.

In the Sahiwal rental power reference, the accused were charged with allegedly misusing Rs6.1 million, the amount paid for legal fees.

Read  more: Team awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz for winning Karkey case, saving Pakistan from $1.2bn penalty

The reference was filed by NAB in 2014 after the Supreme Court had declared the rental power projects illegal on a 2009 petition of PML-N.

Tareen was approached by the PTI government for the office of finance minister after Hafeez Shaikh’s removal, but he linked his acceptance with the NAB cases pending against him.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has included Tareen in the top economic advisory tasked to assist with national policymaking.

Federal government approves ordinance ending HEC autonomy

Punjab will soon buy 1m doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Matric exams in Balochistan to start from April 9

Coronavirus: Many Pakistanis cut short their stay due to UK's red list restrictions

Shafqat Mehmood emphasises on hard work, discourages students from shortcuts

2017 census: Council of Common Interests to take final decision on Monday

PEMRA asked not to issue advisories against 'established principles of freedom of expression'

Jemima blasts former spouse PM Imran Khan over rape comments, cites Quranic verse

Punjab issues list of PTI members in contact with Jahangir Tareen: sources

Pakistan launches automated system to block stolen, snatched mobile phones

Getting a coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan: What you should know

CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza lauds troops' display, stresses on role of air defence in modern warfare

