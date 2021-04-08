Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

85-year-old 'Mian Mithoo' marries for the second time: sources

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

YouTube/via Geo.tv

  • 'Mian Mithoo' has married for the second time at the age of 85, sources in his family confirm.
  • 'Mian Mithoo,' whose real name is Mian Abdul Haq, is an influential figure in Sindh's Ghotki formerly associated with the PPP.
  • The spiritual leader has married the 45-year-old widowed daughter of Jam Abdul Sattar Dahar.

KARACHI: Mian Abdul Haq, an 85-year-old influential figure in Sindh's Ghotki district popularly known as 'Mian Mithoo,' has married for the second time, Geo Urdu reported Thursday, citing sources.

Sources in the spiritual leader's family confirmed the wedding.

'Mian Mithoo' — a former lawmaker in the National Assembly associated with the Sindh-based PPP — has married the daughter of Jam Abdul Sattar Dahar, they said.

Sources added that controversial leader's second wife is over 45 years old and a widow. His first wife is alive as well.

'Mian Mithoo' has over 100 sons, daughters, grandsons, and granddaughters.

More From Pakistan:

Ramadan in Pakistan: Federal govt announces timings of its offices

Ramadan in Pakistan: Federal govt announces timings of its offices
COVID-19 vaccination registration to open for all citizens after Eid: Asad Umar

COVID-19 vaccination registration to open for all citizens after Eid: Asad Umar
FIA issues notice to sugar mill owned by federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar's brother

FIA issues notice to sugar mill owned by federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar's brother
NA Speaker Asad Qaiser's Kabul visit postponed due to security concerns

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser's Kabul visit postponed due to security concerns
NA-75 Daska polls: Election Commission of Pakistan issues SOPs for polling staff

NA-75 Daska polls: Election Commission of Pakistan issues SOPs for polling staff

Daska by-election: A look at the history of the Sialkot constituency

Daska by-election: A look at the history of the Sialkot constituency
What is Pakistan’s COVID-19 vaccination plan?

What is Pakistan’s COVID-19 vaccination plan?
73% Pakistanis believe country heading in the wrong direction: survey

73% Pakistanis believe country heading in the wrong direction: survey
We are going to remove Commissioner Karachi: CJP Gulzar Ahmed

We are going to remove Commissioner Karachi: CJP Gulzar Ahmed
British Council Pakistan assures Shafqat Mehmood of compliance with SOPs during Cambridge exams

British Council Pakistan assures Shafqat Mehmood of compliance with SOPs during Cambridge exams
Pakistan banks not in habit of giving loans to people without influence: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan banks not in habit of giving loans to people without influence: PM Imran Khan
Gillani files intra-court appeal against IHC's verdict on Senate chairman polls

Gillani files intra-court appeal against IHC's verdict on Senate chairman polls

Latest

view all