85-year-old 'Mian Mithoo' marries for the second time: sources

KARACHI: Mian Abdul Haq, an 85-year-old influential figure in Sindh's Ghotki district popularly known as 'Mian Mithoo,' has married for the second time, Geo Urdu reported Thursday, citing sources.



Sources in the spiritual leader's family confirmed the wedding.

'Mian Mithoo' — a former lawmaker in the National Assembly associated with the Sindh-based PPP — has married the daughter of Jam Abdul Sattar Dahar, they said.

Sources added that controversial leader's second wife is over 45 years old and a widow. His first wife is alive as well.

'Mian Mithoo' has over 100 sons, daughters, grandsons, and granddaughters.

