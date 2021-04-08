Can't connect right now! retry
Ramadan in Pakistan: Federal govt announces timings of its offices

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Representational image. — File photo 

  • Govt announces office timings for the month of Ramadan.
  • For govt offices working 5 days a week, Monday to Thursday 8-4pm are the office timings.
  • For offices working 5 days a week, Friday office hours will be 10-1pm.

ISLAMABAD: ISLAMABAD: A notification by the Cabinet Division on Thursday announced timings for the offices working under the federal government during the holy month of Ramadan.

For offices working five days a week, the timings are 08:00am to 04:00pm from Monday to Thursday. 

On Fridays, the office hours are from 08:00am to 01:00pm.

For government offices working six days a week, the timings are:

Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 10:00am to 03:00pm, whereas for Fridays, the timings are 10:00am to 01:00pm. 


