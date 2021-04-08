Ramadan in Pakistan: Federal govt announces timings of its offices

Representational image. — File photo

Govt announces office timings for the month of Ramadan.

ISLAMABAD: ISLAMABAD: A notification by the Cabinet Division on Thursday announced timings for the offices working under the federal government during the holy month of Ramadan.



For offices working five days a week, the timings are 08:00am to 04:00pm from Monday to Thursday.

On Fridays, the office hours are from 08:00am to 01:00pm.

For government offices working six days a week, the timings are:

Monday to Thursday and Saturday: 10:00am to 03:00pm, whereas for Fridays, the timings are 10:00am to 01:00pm.



