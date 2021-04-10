BTS’s J-Hope addresses lies he told his mom amid mental health woes

BTS’s J-Hope recently got candid about some of the most heartbreakingly memorable lies he ever told his mother before debuting.

The singer began by shedding light on all the questions his mother would ask him during his trainee days and the ‘grueling’ decision he’d made every day telling her a lie.

During his Fairy Tale interview he was quoted saying, “It was back when I was a trainee; I think it’s that I often told her I was fine” and “I think those are the lies that I remember the most.”

All due to the fact that, “My mother’s happiness is my happiness and her laughter is my laughter.”