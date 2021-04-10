Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 10 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS’s J-Hope addresses lies he told his mom amid mental health woes

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

BTS’s J-Hope addresses lies he told his mom amid mental health woes

BTS’s J-Hope recently got candid about some of the most heartbreakingly memorable lies he ever told his mother before debuting.

The singer began by shedding light on all the questions his mother would ask him during his trainee days and the ‘grueling’ decision he’d made every day telling her a lie.

During his Fairy Tale interview he was quoted saying, “It was back when I was a trainee; I think it’s that I often told her I was fine” and “I think those are the lies that I remember the most.”

All due to the fact that, “My mother’s happiness is my happiness and her laughter is my laughter.”

More From Entertainment:

Addison Rae addresses ‘guilt’ over 'leaving herself behind' for past relationships

Addison Rae addresses ‘guilt’ over 'leaving herself behind' for past relationships
'Spider-Man', Venom, Jumanji and Bad Boys to hit Netflix after theaters

'Spider-Man', Venom, Jumanji and Bad Boys to hit Netflix after theaters
BTS unveil reaction to iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination

BTS unveil reaction to iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination
BTS’s J-Hope addresses family disapproval prior to debut

BTS’s J-Hope addresses family disapproval prior to debut
Princess Beatrice’s feelings on Prince Philip’s death unveiled

Princess Beatrice’s feelings on Prince Philip’s death unveiled
Senator Faisal Javed says Pakistani drama to be aired in Turkey

Senator Faisal Javed says Pakistani drama to be aired in Turkey
Viola Davis dishes over Chadwick Boseman acting legacy

Viola Davis dishes over Chadwick Boseman acting legacy
'Top Gun: Maverick': New release date for Tom Cruise movie announced

'Top Gun: Maverick': New release date for Tom Cruise movie announced

Taylor Swift dishes over the process of re-recording ‘Fearless’

Taylor Swift dishes over the process of re-recording ‘Fearless’
When DMX refused to be pitted against Eminem

When DMX refused to be pitted against Eminem
BTS’s Suga addresses his similarity to cats

BTS’s Suga addresses his similarity to cats
Why Prince Philip had ‘no desire’ to cross 100 revealed: report

Why Prince Philip had ‘no desire’ to cross 100 revealed: report

Latest

view all