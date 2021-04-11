Britney Spears has some dots connecting her with Lady Gaga

Pop diva Britney Spears and Lady Gaga are the two ladies who created a lot of buzz in the music world of pop culture. The top two ladies are in a way connected with each other as the Poker Face hitmaker has written a song for the Princess of Pop a long time ago.

It is the Telephone song that connects the two superstars. The song was a 2010 hit for Lady Gaga.

The 35-year-old singer also went to the extent of recording a demo version of the song for Spears' sixth studio album Circus. However, Britney Spears, who Lady Gaga believes has influenced her, did not accept it which Gaga reclaimed for her 2009 EP The Fame Monster.

For her global hit “Telephone,” Lady Gaga also collaborated with another musical icon, Beyoncé. The two stars also collaborated on a 2009 remix to “Video Phone,” a track from Beyoncé’s third studio album, I Am… Sasha Fierce.

The Gaga-Spears connection could not go as planned however, the two worked together as Gaga wrote the little-known “Quicksand” for the Princess of Pop. Not included in the main tracklisting for Spears’ Circus album, the song is listed as a bonus track on some European versions of the deluxe edition.

It was a delight deal for Lady Gaga, who expressed her joy, saying in 2009, “It was awesome seeing the song change when [Britney] put her touches on it.”

“I’m just really grateful that she loves the music and she’s so supportive of me. She’s a fan of my stuff and to write a song that she loves and to know she loves me as an artist, you can’t ask for anything better than that.”

Enjoy the song which is a common dot between Britney Spears and Lady Gaga:



