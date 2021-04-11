Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears has some dots connecting her with Lady Gaga

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Pop diva Britney Spears and Lady Gaga are the two ladies who created a lot of buzz in the music world of pop culture. The top two ladies are in a way connected with each other as the Poker Face hitmaker has written a song for the Princess of Pop a long time ago.

It is the Telephone song that connects the two superstars. The song was a 2010 hit for Lady Gaga.

The 35-year-old singer also went to the extent of recording a demo version of the song for Spears' sixth studio album Circus. However, Britney Spears, who Lady Gaga believes has influenced her, did not accept it which Gaga reclaimed for her 2009 EP The Fame Monster.

For her global hit “Telephone,” Lady Gaga also collaborated with another musical icon, Beyoncé. The two stars also collaborated on a 2009 remix to “Video Phone,” a track from Beyoncé’s third studio album, I Am… Sasha Fierce.

The Gaga-Spears connection could not go as planned however, the two worked together as Gaga wrote the little-known “Quicksand” for the Princess of Pop. Not included in the main tracklisting for Spears’ Circus album, the song is listed as a bonus track on some European versions of the deluxe edition.

It was a delight deal for Lady Gaga, who expressed her joy, saying in 2009, “It was awesome seeing the song change when [Britney] put her touches on it.”

“I’m just really grateful that she loves the music and she’s so supportive of me. She’s a fan of my stuff and to write a song that she loves and to know she loves me as an artist, you can’t ask for anything better than that.”

Enjoy the song which is a common dot between Britney Spears and Lady Gaga: 


More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato experiences 'anxiety attack' watching her documentary Dancing with the Devil

Demi Lovato experiences 'anxiety attack' watching her documentary Dancing with the Devil
Prince Charles reacts to ‘dear Papa’ Prince Philip's death

Prince Charles reacts to ‘dear Papa’ Prince Philip's death
Prince Philip´s funeral to take place on April 17

Prince Philip´s funeral to take place on April 17
Too much Prince Philip coverage? BBC says complaints have been received

Too much Prince Philip coverage? BBC says complaints have been received
Addison Rae addresses ‘guilt’ over 'leaving herself behind' for past relationships

Addison Rae addresses ‘guilt’ over 'leaving herself behind' for past relationships
'Spider-Man', Venom, Jumanji and Bad Boys to hit Netflix after theaters

'Spider-Man', Venom, Jumanji and Bad Boys to hit Netflix after theaters
BTS unveil reaction to iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination

BTS unveil reaction to iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination
BTS’s J-Hope addresses family disapproval prior to debut

BTS’s J-Hope addresses family disapproval prior to debut
BTS’s J-Hope addresses lies he told his mom amid mental health woes

BTS’s J-Hope addresses lies he told his mom amid mental health woes
Princess Beatrice’s feelings on Prince Philip’s death unveiled

Princess Beatrice’s feelings on Prince Philip’s death unveiled
Senator Faisal Javed says Pakistani drama to be aired in Turkey

Senator Faisal Javed says Pakistani drama to be aired in Turkey
Viola Davis dishes over Chadwick Boseman acting legacy

Viola Davis dishes over Chadwick Boseman acting legacy

Latest

view all