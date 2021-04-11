All eyes on PPP as party holds CEC meeting today to discuss PDM show-cause notice

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a press conference. Photo: File

KARACHI: PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting will be held today at Bilawal House, Jang reported on Sunday

The meeting will be chaired by former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto.

The CEC meeting will discuss the current political situation and the relations between the Opposition parties.

Several members will attend the Central Executive Committee meeting via video link due to the ongoing coronavirus situation in the country.

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, in a statement issued on Wednesday, had said the party's CEC would discuss the ongoing political situation in the country and the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) show-cause notice issue as well.

Bukhari had said the PPP had earlier postponed the CEC meeting due to the National Assembly and Senate sessions.

The PPP had earlier delayed the CEC meeting that was called to decide on resignations from assemblies after its leadership came under fire from Opposition parties over the issue.

While all major parties had shown their willingness for the move, the PPP had sought time to deliberate on the matter.