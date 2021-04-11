Princess Beatrice breaks silence on Prince Philip’s ‘inspired’ life after death

Princess Beatrice has finally broken her silence over the death of Prince Philip as well as the life lessons he imparted in life.

The princess got candid about Prince Philip’s impact in her life during a non-profit patronage event and according to Express was quoted saying, “One of the things that I've always been inspired by is keeping your curiosity and don't be afraid to un-think and un-learn.”

“But also don't feel like you have to have all the answers yourself, one of the things that has always helped me, and this actually is inspired by my grandfather, whose turning 100 this year, but you kind of become obsessed with solving the problem, don't become obsessed with the solution.”

“Because your route to actually finding a way to get through that problem will be different and the path will be different, and it might twist and turn.”

“So don't be disheartened if your first path is not the one you think you have to stick to. Keep focusing on what you're trying to achieve and you'll get there.”

“My second piece of advice is be curious but find the best ways to collaborate and learn the best things that you can along the way, you're not alone.”