Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Jordyn Woods touches her beau Karl-Anthony Towns' heart with tribute to late mother

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Jordyn Woods gave a sentimental gift to her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.

The social media star paid homage to the NBA star’s late mother Jacqueline who passed away a year ago.

The 23-year-old gave a commissioned painting, done by her brother John Woods, of the basketball star’s mother.

"It's about to be a year since @karltowns lost his queen," she wrote in the caption.

"We loved this young picture of his mom so much and I wanted to do something to honor her," she continued. "My brother @jwoodzart is one of the most talented people I know and was the only person I trusted to capture her essence. This experience never gets easier, you just get stronger."

Woods concluded, "Thank you @jwoodzart for being the best brother and artist and thank you @karltowns for always being my rock. Hope you guys are having a blessed weekend!"

"Thank you @jwoodzart for being the best brother and artist and thank you @karltowns for always being my rock. Hope you guys are having a blessed weekend!"

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry headed to UK 'as we speak’ for 'beloved' Prince Philip

Prince Harry headed to UK 'as we speak’ for 'beloved' Prince Philip
Prince Andrew says Queen Elizabeth feels 'huge void' at death of husband

Prince Andrew says Queen Elizabeth feels 'huge void' at death of husband
Queen Elizabeth’s new ‘confidant’ after Prince Philip’s life revealed

Queen Elizabeth’s new ‘confidant’ after Prince Philip’s life revealed
'Vikings' Lagertha to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Tuesday

'Vikings' Lagertha to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Tuesday

Queen, Prince Philip broke ‘impenetrable defenses’ without words: report

Queen, Prince Philip broke ‘impenetrable defenses’ without words: report
Snoop Dogg says George Floyd trial means nothing to racist police officers

Snoop Dogg says George Floyd trial means nothing to racist police officers
Queen Elizabeth ‘looks forward’ to ‘uncomfortable’ chat with Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth ‘looks forward’ to ‘uncomfortable’ chat with Harry, Meghan Markle
Check out Kate Middleton, Prince William touching tribute to Prince Philip

Check out Kate Middleton, Prince William touching tribute to Prince Philip
Princess Beatrice breaks silence on Prince Philip’s ‘inspired’ life after death

Princess Beatrice breaks silence on Prince Philip’s ‘inspired’ life after death
Prince Harry ‘never wanted to hurt’ Queen Elizabeth: report

Prince Harry ‘never wanted to hurt’ Queen Elizabeth: report
The Queen‘s daughter-in-law admits she’s ‘been amazing’ since Prince Philip’s death

The Queen‘s daughter-in-law admits she’s ‘been amazing’ since Prince Philip’s death
Demi Lovato delivers soulful live performance for ‘Dancing with the Devil’

Demi Lovato delivers soulful live performance for ‘Dancing with the Devil’

Latest

view all