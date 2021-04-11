Jordyn Woods touches her beau Karl-Anthony Towns' heart with tribute to late mother

Jordyn Woods gave a sentimental gift to her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.

The social media star paid homage to the NBA star’s late mother Jacqueline who passed away a year ago.

The 23-year-old gave a commissioned painting, done by her brother John Woods, of the basketball star’s mother.

"It's about to be a year since @karltowns lost his queen," she wrote in the caption.

"We loved this young picture of his mom so much and I wanted to do something to honor her," she continued. "My brother @jwoodzart is one of the most talented people I know and was the only person I trusted to capture her essence. This experience never gets easier, you just get stronger."

Woods concluded, "Thank you @jwoodzart for being the best brother and artist and thank you @karltowns for always being my rock. Hope you guys are having a blessed weekend!"

