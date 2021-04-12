Can't connect right now! retry
India overstrips Brazil as world's second worst-hit country by coronavirus

Monday Apr 12, 2021

A police officer points at people in line at a railway station amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, on April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
  • India overtakes Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus.
  • India’s overall tally reaches 13.53 million, surpassing Brazil’s 13.45 million cases.
  • India reports 904 new deaths, taking the total to 170,179, data shows.

NEW DELHI: With 168,912 new coronavirus infections overnight, India overtook Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus on Monday.

India’s overall tally reached 13.53 million, surpassing Brazil’s 13.45 million cases, according to data compiled by Reuters. The United States led the global tally with 31.2 million cases.

Read more: Coronavirus in India: Record 126,789 new cases reported in last 24 hours

Deaths in India stood at 904, taking the total to 170,179, data showed.

India, the world's second-most populous country with 1.35 billion people, has administered 80.9 million vaccine doses, the most after the United States and China, but it lags far behind in immunisations per capita.

Healthcare and similar frontline workers, as well as people over 60, have been the main recipients of vaccinations so far. Inoculations of people above 45 began only on April 1.

