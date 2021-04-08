Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Reuters

Coronavirus in India: Record 126,789 new cases reported in last 24 hours

By
Reuters

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

India’s overall caseload reached 12.9 million. Photo: Reuters
  • India reports a record-high 126,789 new COVID-19 cases.
  • Deaths in India rise by 685, taking the tally to 166,862.
  • India’s overall caseload reaches 12.9 million.

As the country struggles to contain a second surge in coronavirus infections, India reported a record-high 126,789 new COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Deaths rose by 685, taking the tally to 166,862, the data showed.

India’s overall caseload reached 12.9 million, the third most affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

Read more: In an alarming sign, India reports record 115,736 new coronavirus cases in single day

India, the world's second-most populous country with 1.35 billion people, has administered 80.9 million vaccine doses, the most after the United States and China, but it lags far behind in immunisations per capita.

Healthcare and similar frontline workers, as well as people over 60, have been the main recipients of vaccinations so far. Inoculations of people above 45 began only on April 1.

More From World:

Coronavirus: New Zealand temporarily suspending travel from India, says Jacinda Ardern

Coronavirus: New Zealand temporarily suspending travel from India, says Jacinda Ardern
50 UK lawmakers question Boris Johnson over Pakistan ‘red list’ travel ban

50 UK lawmakers question Boris Johnson over Pakistan ‘red list’ travel ban
US plans to lift sanctions inconsistent with Iran nuclear deal

US plans to lift sanctions inconsistent with Iran nuclear deal
Possible link between AstraZeneca vaccine, rare blood clots found, says EU regulator

Possible link between AstraZeneca vaccine, rare blood clots found, says EU regulator
Germany suffers highest deficit in 30 years due to pandemic

Germany suffers highest deficit in 30 years due to pandemic
In an alarming sign, India reports record 115,736 new coronavirus cases in single day

In an alarming sign, India reports record 115,736 new coronavirus cases in single day
1 in 3 who overcome coronavirus suffer from neurological, psychiatric problems: study

1 in 3 who overcome coronavirus suffer from neurological, psychiatric problems: study
World powers, Iran hold 'constructive' talks on reviving nuclear deal

World powers, Iran hold 'constructive' talks on reviving nuclear deal
Australian PM blames EU for slow vaccine rollout

Australian PM blames EU for slow vaccine rollout
Facebook says data on 530 million users 'scraped' before September 2019

Facebook says data on 530 million users 'scraped' before September 2019
Biden says all adults in US eligible for coronavirus vaccine by April 19

Biden says all adults in US eligible for coronavirus vaccine by April 19
White House says Biden needs more time, advice on Afghanistan

White House says Biden needs more time, advice on Afghanistan

Latest

view all