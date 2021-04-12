Balochistan aims to vaccinate 2m children in ongoing anti-polio campaign

A Pakistani health worker administers polio vaccine drops to a child during a polio vaccination campaign in Islamabad on December 12, 2018. Photo: AFP

Anti-polio campaign in Balochistan aims to vaccinate over two million children in the province.



The campaign started on April 11 across Balochistan.

About 21,500 polio workers are participating.

An anti-polio campaign, which started from April 11 across Balochistan, aims to vaccinate over two million children in the province, Geo News reported Monday.



On the first day of the campaign, 400,000 children were vaccinated in 33 districts of Balochistan.

About 21,500 polio workers are participating in the campaign.

Read more: Pakistan starts first polio vaccine campaign of 2021

An anti-polio campaign was launched in Quetta from April 11 to 15 and across Balochistan from April 11 to 13.

Special polio teams have been constituted. Polio teams will go door-to-door to give polio drops to children.

Over 37 million children across Pakistan have been vaccinated under the national polio campaign so far.

With 82 cases in 2020, Pakistan is one of the two polio-endemic countries in the world along with its neighbour Afghanistan.