Monday Apr 12 2021
Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of 3 Kashmiris in Shopian

Monday Apr 12, 2021

Indian forces stand in position as Kashmiri protestors protest after Friday prayers, outside the Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar on March 5, 2021. — AFP/File

  • The three people gunned down included a 14-year-old.
  • Further intensification of 'fake encounters' is a matter of grave concern, says FO.
  • Pakistan calls on international community to hold India accountable for human rights violations in IOJK.

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of three Kashmiris, including a 14-year old juvenile and a student of the 10th grade by the Indian forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IOJK) Shopian town.

Indian forces had gunned down two Kashmiris in an overnight encounter on Sunday morning, while another was killed on Saturday night, according to the Hindustan Times.

"The further intensification of 'fake encounters' is a matter of grave concern. Extra-judicial killings of young men, including teenage boys, and refusal to return human remains of those martyred is completely unlawful and reflects the moral bankruptcy of the Indian Occupation forces," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office recalled how Pakistan had repeatedly called for independent investigations — under international scrutiny — into the extra-judicial killings of all innocent Kashmiris.

"We call upon the international community to hold India accountable for the gross and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK and work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," it added.

