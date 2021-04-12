Can't connect right now! retry
Ramadan 2021: Moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month to begin from April 13

Representational image. — File photo

  • Saudi authorities say Ramadan moon sighted.
  • Two Holy Mosques to shorten Taraweeh prayers amid COVID-19.
  • Pakistan summons meeting tomorrow to sight moon.

The Ramadan moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, authorities announced Monday, marking the start of the holy month.

Following the sighting of the moon, April 12 marked the last day of the month of Shabaan.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques — Makkah's and Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) mosques — said the Taraweeh prayers would be shortened from 20 to 10 raka’ts amid coronavirus.

Pakistan to sight moon tomorrow

Earlier in the day, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said the committee would meet tomorrow (Tuesday) in Peshawar to sight the Ramadan moon 

Speaking to Geo News, Maulana Azad said the committee had also extended an invitation to Mufti Popalzai to attend the meeting.

"I pray to God, may we develop a consensus with Mufti Popalzai," he said. "If Allah wants, our decision and Mufti Popalzai's about the beginning of Ramadan will be the same," added Maulana Azad.

He reiterated his position that Shariah principles and witness testimonies will determine whether the moon has been sighted or not. 

