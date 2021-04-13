Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 13 2021
Meghan Markle wants to ‘forgive’ royals after Prince Philip’s death

Tuesday Apr 13, 2021

Meghan Markle is ready to put the past behind her and move on after sharing her struggles within the British royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex’s friends revealed that she is willing to let bygones be bygones and move on from the rift that began after she and Prince Harry left the royal family last year, and escalated the feud when the two dropped bombshells on the Firm during their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the former actor’s friends said: "Meghan said it's during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one.”

"She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she's willing to forgive and move forward,” her pals told the outlet. 

