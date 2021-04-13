Can't connect right now! retry
UHS says practical exams to be held as per schedule in areas not affected by sit-ins

LAHORE: University of Health Sciences announced on Tuesday that it will hold the practical exams as per schedule in areas not affected by the sit-in being held in Lahore by a religious party and those affected by it will have their exams rescheduled.

A statement by the university issued on Twitter said that they were monitoring the protest by a religious party and were also keeping an eye on the traffic situation.

“Practical exams held by dental and medical colleges are under way [but] due to the law and order situation the exams will not be held in some centres,” said the statement. The varsity directed the heads of those centres to immediately inform the UHS about their position.

The UHS added that exams at these centres will either be held on a new date or the students will be asked to give the exam at another centre.

“Neither are exams being postponed nor is the exam calendar being changed,” clarified UHS. It further added that the exams will begin and end at the dates announced earlier.

However, the UHS added that to facilitate the students the exams will be readjusted but repeated that wherever it is possible to hold exams they will be held there. 

It added that they do not want the time and hard work of the students is wasted.

“University should be informed immediately about students who are absent due to the traffic jam,” said the statement.

