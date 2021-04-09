Can't connect right now! retry
UHS Lahore announces results for BDS Second Professional Annual Examination

University of Health Sciences Lahore. — Photo courtesy UHS website

University of Health Sciences Lahore on Friday announced results for the BDS Second Professional Annual Examination.

The varsity, in a statement on Twitter, informed students they can view the results here.

According to the statement, 886 students sat for the exams from 17 different dental colleges. Of these, 720 cleared the exam, whereas 159 failed.

The passing rate was said by UHS Lahore to be 81.91% this year. Last year, the rate was 77.86%.

The first, second and third positions were all scored by women. Their names are given as under:

1st position (876/1000 marks) - Mahnoor Kashif from Multan Medical and Dental College, Multan

2nd position (871/1000 marks) - Maha Saqib of Fatima Memorial College of Medicine and Dentistry, Lahore

3rd position (866/1000 marks) - Sadia Zafar of the Multan Medical and Dental College, Multan

According to the UHS Lahore statement, supplementary exams will begin on May 25.

UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram congratulated all the students who passed the exam. "Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the students worked hard," he said.

He also praised the efforts of the examination department, said the statement.

