Thursday Apr 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles, Camilla view flowers left by people in memory of Prince Philip

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 15, 2021

Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla on Thursday viewed a selection of flowers that were left by members of the public in memory of The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip who died on Friday at the age of 99.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were  pictured at Marlborough House Gardens today. 

"During this period of National Mourning, flowers and condolence messages from outside Buckingham Palace and within @theroyalparks have been moved to the private gardens at Marlborough House," said a statement accompanying the picture.

It said those who wish their condolence to the royal family can found a  an online Book of Condolence on royal.uk. 


