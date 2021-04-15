Can't connect right now! retry
Russia's Vladimir Putin receives second jab of coronavirus vaccine

By
AFP
,
Reuters

Thursday Apr 15, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the coronavirus disease vaccines production via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on March 22, 2021. — AFP/File

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday received the second dose of a Russian coronavirus vaccine, the Interfax news agency cited him as saying.

The Kremlin said last month that Putin had received the first shot without disclosing details or providing photographs. It has not said which of Russia's three vaccines, the most well-known of which is Sputnik V, he has received.

"I want to inform you that right now, before entering this room, I also received the second vaccination," he said during a televised meeting.

"I assume that you, taking care of yourself and your loved ones, will do the same and follow my example," he added.

In late March he called on Russians to get inoculated against the coronavirus, saying the country would be able to end all measures to limit the spread of the virus when around 70% of adults had been vaccinated.

He predicted that would happen by the end of the summer.

At the time he said that some 6.3 million of the country's 144 million people had received a first dose of a vaccine.

Despite beginning its vaccination campaign in early December ahead of most countries, Russia has struggled to inoculate its citizens.

Many Russians are sceptical of the vaccine, with a recent opinion poll showing fewer than a third are willing to get inoculated.

Although Russia has been among the hardest hit by Covid-19, it has lifted nearly all of its pandemic restrictions, with health officials saying the worst of the country´s outbreak passed over the winter.

But infections in Moscow, the epicentre of Russia´s outbreak, have begun climbing again recently, and authorities on Monday suspended most flights with Turkey citing rising cases there.

As of Wednesday, health officials had reported more than 4.6 million infections and 104,000 fatalities from the virus.

