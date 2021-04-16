Pakistan reports 110 more fatalities as coronavirus grips country

An old man wears a protective mask he rides his bicycle amid lockdown. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan reported 110 more deaths, taking the total nationwide death tally to 15,872 on Friday as the country undergoes another tough week, where over 100 deaths were reported almost every day.

As per the official data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 64,481 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 5,364 tests returned positive.

The positivity rate of coronavirus stands at 8.31% as of today (Friday).

Amid a third wave of the pandemic, the country has reported 739,818 COVID-19 cases so far since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

The number of active cases stands at 77,294 with the nationwide recoveries rising to 646,652.

The coronavirus situation has deteriorated further in Pakistan leading to stringent restrictions from the NCOC to curb the spread of the virus.



Sindh currently leads the provinces and federating units with 270,310 cases, Punjab is second with 258,441 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 102,290 cases, Islamabad 68,066 cases, Balochistan 20,580 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 14,978 cases, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,153 cases.