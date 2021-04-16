Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan reports 110 more fatalities as coronavirus grips country

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 16, 2021

An old man wears a protective mask he rides his bicycle amid lockdown. Photo: Reuters
  • Pakistan reports 110 more deaths, taking the nationwide death tally to 15,872 on Friday.
  • Positivity rate of coronavirus stands at 8.31%.
  • About 5,364 new cases emerged in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan reported 110 more deaths, taking the total nationwide death tally to 15,872 on Friday as the country undergoes another tough week, where over 100 deaths were reported almost every day.

As per the official data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 64,481 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 5,364 tests returned positive.

The positivity rate of coronavirus stands at 8.31% as of today (Friday).

Read more: Pakistan reports highest single day coronavirus death toll in 2021

Amid a third wave of the pandemic, the country has reported 739,818 COVID-19 cases so far since the beginning of the pandemic last year. 

The number of active cases stands at 77,294 with the nationwide recoveries rising to 646,652.

The coronavirus situation has deteriorated further in Pakistan leading to stringent restrictions from the NCOC to curb the spread of the virus.

Sindh currently leads the provinces and federating units with 270,310 cases, Punjab is second with 258,441 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 102,290 cases, Islamabad 68,066 cases, Balochistan 20,580 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 14,978 cases, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,153 cases. 

More From Pakistan:

PM reshuffles cabinet, appoints Shaukat Tareen new finance minister

PM reshuffles cabinet, appoints Shaukat Tareen new finance minister
Condition of Sindh's villages worsening, says PM Imran Khan

Condition of Sindh's villages worsening, says PM Imran Khan
Fazl, Nawaz discuss next plan of action for PDM: sources

Fazl, Nawaz discuss next plan of action for PDM: sources
Coronavirus: NCOC allows two more medical centres in Karachi to vaccinate people

Coronavirus: NCOC allows two more medical centres in Karachi to vaccinate people
Special cell set up to identify people involved in violence through videos: Fawad

Special cell set up to identify people involved in violence through videos: Fawad
Coronavirus: 50% of third wave cases due to UK variant, 25% because of South African variant

Coronavirus: 50% of third wave cases due to UK variant, 25% because of South African variant

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Telegram restored in Pakistan

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, Telegram restored in Pakistan
Pak vs SA: Mohammad Rizwan was fasting during 3rd T20I, says Babar Azam

Pak vs SA: Mohammad Rizwan was fasting during 3rd T20I, says Babar Azam
Pakistan introduces 'Pass Track App' to register incoming passengers amid coronavirus

Pakistan introduces 'Pass Track App' to register incoming passengers amid coronavirus
NIH planning to develop single dose coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan

NIH planning to develop single dose coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan to announce mega development package of Rs446b for Sindh today: Fawad Chaudhry

PM Imran Khan to announce mega development package of Rs446b for Sindh today: Fawad Chaudhry
Close to 10% of coronavirus patients in Islamabad, Rawalpindi are children: report

Close to 10% of coronavirus patients in Islamabad, Rawalpindi are children: report

Latest

view all