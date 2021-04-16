Pakistan's Bismah Maroof takes 'indefinite' break from cricket

Pakistan Women's Cricket team skipper Bismah Maroof. — AFP/File

Pakistan Women's Cricket team skipper Bismah Maroof on Friday announced she would be taking indefinite maternity leave to start a new chapter in her life.

"I am delighted to announce that I am entering a new chapter in my life as motherhood beckons," the former captain said in a Twitter post.

"I would like to wish the Pakistan women's team the very best as I take an indefinite break from cricket. Request for prayers and support. Thank you," she added.



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) congratulated the skipper and wished her good luck for the new chapter in her life. “Congratulations Bismah! We wish you and your family the very best as you enter this new phase of your life,” the PCB responded to her tweet.

Maroof made her debut for Pakistan in December 2006 and has represented the country in 108 one-day internationals (ODI) and as many T20Is with an average of around 27 in both formats.



Last year, before the domestic season had kicked off, the management had named her as the captain for both formats.

Following her engagments in the start of this year, Javeria Khan had let Pakistan against South Africa.

The PCB had announced skills and fitness training at the DHA Sports Club Moin Khan Academy in Karachi, but it did not name Maroof in the players who are invited.

In this scenario, Javeria Khan remains the best possible candidate for the next international fixtures.