Coronavirus in Pakistan: Virus death toll surges past 16,000

File photo

16,094 have lost their lives due to coronavirus in Pakistan since the pandemic hit the country last year.

The virus has been detected in 4,976 people in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio stands at 7.62%.

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Pakistan crossed another grim landmark of 16,000 after 112 more succumbed to the virus on Saturday.

According to the data issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the virus was detected in 4,976 people in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally of confirmed cases to 750,158.

The government data showed that 65,279 tests were conducted out of which 4,976 returned positive. The positivity ratio now stands at 7.62%.

Read more: Shops in Sindh to shut down by 6pm after govt issues new restrictions

At least, 16,094 people have succumbed to death from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country last year.

The number of active cases in the country is 79,108 while 654,956 have recovered from the disease.

Balochistan tightens restrictions

The Balochistan Home Department has announced new coronavirus-related restrictions to contain the spread of the virus in the province.

According to a notification, under the government's "broader smart lockdown" policy, all borders of the province will remain closed, while commercial activities will remain suspended on Saturdays and Sundays, including shopping malls and bazaars.

Read more: Punjab, KP announce reopening of schools from April 19

On weekdays, markets will operate from dawn to 6pm, the home department said, adding that all indoor and outdoor activities will remain banned until further notice.

Restaurants will be allowed to serve outdoor meals from iftar till midnight, the home department said.

People will be allowed to offer Taraweeh prayers in open spaces only, while there will be a complete ban on sports, cultural activities, cinemas, and pilgrimage (Ziarat) to Iran.

The Home Department further clarified that parks and amusement parks will also remain completely closed until further notice.

There will also be a 50% work-from-home policy for offices, the Home Department said, adding that inter-provincial public transport will remain suspended on Saturdays and Sundays.

"The new restrictions will come into effect from Saturday, April 17. and will be in place till May 1," the Balochistan Home Department said.

Speaking on the matter, the spokesperson for the Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani requested the business community, shopkeepers, and transport owners to cooperate with the government for the sake of everyone's safety and well-being.

"Strict action will be taken against violators," Liaquat Shahwani said.