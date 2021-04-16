Shops in Sindh to shut down by 6pm after govt issues new restrictions

A masked motorcyclist rides past shuttered down shops in Karachi. — Geo.tv/File

Businesses across Sindh allowed to operate from sehri to 6pm; to remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Indoor dining banned but outdoor dining allowed, from iftar to 11:59pm.

Takeaway and deliveries allowed to go on till sehri time.



Businesses across Sindh will have to close down by 6pm, a notification by the provincial home department said on Friday, as the province battles the third coronavirus wave.

According to the notification, businesses will be allowed to operate from sehri (dawn) to 6pm and will remain closed on two days — Saturdays and Sundays.

The home department has also called for broader lockdowns in areas reporting more than 8% coronavirus positivity.

These, and other restrictions outlined below, will remain in effect till May 16, unless changed, and will be reviewed in a meeting of the National Command and Operations Centre on May 6, the notification said.

Entertainment venues



A complete ban has been put into effect on political, social, cultural and contact sports activities. Cinemas and shrines will, therefore, remain completely closed. In parks, walking and jogging tracks will remain open, requiring all visitors to strictly comply with coronavirus safety measures, but amusement rides will be closed.



Eating out options



This Ramadan, people will not be allowed to eat out at restaurants with indoor seating. They will, however, be allowed to eat at outlets that have outdoor dining, from iftar to 11:59pm.

Meanwhile, home deliveries and takeaway will be allowed till sehri.



Prayers



The home department also urged for taraweeh prayers to be offered in large, outdoor settings.

Weddings



A complete ban will remain in effect for wedding functions, both indoor and outdoor.

Work from home



All public and private sector offices are required to strictly abide by a work-from-home policy for 50% of their staff.

Transport

Inter-city public transport is banned on Saturday and Sunday till midnight (night between April 25 and 26). Masks mandatory All citizens visiting any public places or private or government offices are required to wear masks. 561 new cases, three deaths The province, in the last 24 hours, reported 561 new cases of coronavirus when 11,623 tests were conducted, raising the tally of total infections to 271,523. In this period, three more patients died, lifting the death toll to 4,544. The latest number of daily cases means a positivity ratio of 4.8% on average in Sindh.





