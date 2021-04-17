Academy Awards team unveils leading presenter lineup for 2021 Oscars

The team behind the 93rd Academy Awards have finally released their official lineup of presenters for the 202 Oscars and fans are in for a treat.

Per the official announcement, presenters for this year will work in rotation and will include Hollywood hotshots like Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger, Laura Dern, Halle Berry, Regina King, Rita Moreno, Reese Witherspoon, Marlee Matlin, Zendaya, Harrison Ford, Bryan Cranston, Angela Bassett, Don Cheadle as well as Best Director and Screenplay writer Bong Joon-Ho.



According to a report by Rolling Stone, the show’s producers released a statement regarding their “stellar cast of stars”.

Its leading producers, Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh were quoted saying, “In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars. There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required.”