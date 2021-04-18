Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 18 2021
Meet the Turkish actor who played Noyan in 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

Turkish actor Baris Bagci played the role of Mongol commander Noyan in the popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Bagci's character is introduced in the second season of the historical series. Noyan is apparently killed at the  hands of Ertugrul in the same season but he appears again in the season four.

Noyan's death is not shown in the series which has become a global hit after it was streamed on Netflix.

 Here is a collection of Baris Bagci;s picture from sets of "Dirilis:Ertugrul".





