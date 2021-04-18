Meet the Turkish actor who played Noyan in 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'

Turkish actor Baris Bagci played the role of Mongol commander Noyan in the popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".



Bagci's character is introduced in the second season of the historical series. Noyan is apparently killed at the hands of Ertugrul in the same season but he appears again in the season four.

Noyan's death is not shown in the series which has become a global hit after it was streamed on Netflix.

Here is a collection of Baris Bagci;s picture from sets of "Dirilis:Ertugrul".















