Sunday Apr 18 2021
Heavy police contingents deployed at Islamabad's entry and exit points

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

Islamabad Capital Territory Police deployed at a major artery of the capital. — AFP/File

Security was tightened throughout the capital on Sunday evening, after a high alert was issued.

According to DIG Operations Islamabad, heavy contingents of law enforcement officials were deployed to all entry and exit points of Islamabad.

Additionally, police and Rangers were also dispatched to other important installations.

"All possible steps would be taken for maintenance of law and order in the city," he said.

A police spokesperson said that no entity will be allowed to block any roads or highways.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed had provided an update on the recent unrest in the country.

Giving details of the proscribed TLP's blockage of roads and highways across the country, Rasheed said 192 locations across the country had been blocked by the banned outfit.

"The situation is a bit tense at Yateem Khana Chowk in Lahore where the Jamia Masjid Rahmatul Lil Alameen is located," he said. "[However] currently, all major roads including the GT Road and the Murree Expressway are open [for traffic]," he said.

The minister said the GT Road and all main arteries of the country will remain open on April 20.

The minister was referencing the date as the banned outfit had planned a protest on April 20 over the alleged non-fulfillment of their demands.


