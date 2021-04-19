Lady Louise to inherit certain items from Prince Philip

Prince Edward and Sophie’s daughter Lady Louise will be inheriting certain items from Prince Philip following his death.



The 17-year-old and the late Duke of Edinburgh had a shared passion for carriage driving for which she will get two black ponies which always accompanied Prince Philip in his carriage rides.

Furthermore, insiders told the Daily Mail that she will also get the late Prince’s dark green carriage.

Prince Philip had taught her and Sophie how to carriage ride.

In 2019, Lady Louise placed third after taking part in a carriage driving competition.

The teen paid tribute to her grandfather when he passed away on April 9 and was then pictured driving Prince Philip’s carriage.

The late Duke of Edinburgh’s love for carriage riding was also honoured on his funeral.