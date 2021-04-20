Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton wins hearts with her act as a peacemaker between Prince Harry and William

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, has tried to help repair Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship.

Kate won hearts of royal fans with her sincere efforts to bring two brothers closer after Prince Philip's farewell service on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex was seen chatting and walking with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge following the conclusion of Prince Philip's service.

The Duchess of Cambridge's efforts came under spotlight after the emotional ceremony of he Duke of Edinburgh, when Kate started chatting animatedly to Harry. Then, instead of getting into their separate cars, Harry, William and Kate decided to walk back to the castle together.

Moments later the brothers walked on ahead together, as Kate hung back to talk to Zara Tindall. Kate seemed to make a point of letting the brothers walk alone together.

There are also reports that Harry and William also held crucial talks later. It's being considered a step towards a reconciliation.

Kate Middleton's efforts to bring two brothers together for defusing rift are being lauded by people as a good gesture.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip's funeral wasn't first time Harry, William talked since rift: expert

Prince Philip's funeral wasn't first time Harry, William talked since rift: expert

Prince Harry's 'deeply personal' note before Philip's funeral shatters Charles

Prince Harry's 'deeply personal' note before Philip's funeral shatters Charles

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside her farm blooming in spring

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside her farm blooming in spring

Prince Charles could ‘ditch’ Prince Harry, Meghan to ‘slim down monarchy’

Prince Charles could ‘ditch’ Prince Harry, Meghan to ‘slim down monarchy’

Kanye West had been wanting to divorce Kim Kardashian since a year

Kanye West had been wanting to divorce Kim Kardashian since a year
Viola Davis says she saw Chadwick Boseman ‘sacrifice himself’ for ‘Ma Rainey’

Viola Davis says she saw Chadwick Boseman ‘sacrifice himself’ for ‘Ma Rainey’

Hailey Bieber soars temperature as she puts on leggy display in shorts

Hailey Bieber soars temperature as she puts on leggy display in shorts
Khloe Kardashian gets offended as social media user calls her 'insecure'

Khloe Kardashian gets offended as social media user calls her 'insecure'
Amelia Gray Hamlin shows off her killer curves to amaze onlookers

Amelia Gray Hamlin shows off her killer curves to amaze onlookers
Simu Liu set to play Shang-Chi in an all-Asian superhero movie

Simu Liu set to play Shang-Chi in an all-Asian superhero movie
JoJo Siwa has a fun Sunday at Disney World along with girlfriend Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa has a fun Sunday at Disney World along with girlfriend Kylie Prew
Prince Harry may delay his return to wife Meghan for his grandmother Queen's 95th birthday

Prince Harry may delay his return to wife Meghan for his grandmother Queen's 95th birthday

Latest

view all