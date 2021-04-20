Kate Middleton wins hearts with her act as a peacemaker between Prince Harry and William

Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, has tried to help repair Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship.



Kate won hearts of royal fans with her sincere efforts to bring two brothers closer after Prince Philip's farewell service on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex was seen chatting and walking with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge following the conclusion of Prince Philip's service.

The Duchess of Cambridge's efforts came under spotlight after the emotional ceremony of he Duke of Edinburgh, when Kate started chatting animatedly to Harry. Then, instead of getting into their separate cars, Harry, William and Kate decided to walk back to the castle together.

Moments later the brothers walked on ahead together, as Kate hung back to talk to Zara Tindall. Kate seemed to make a point of letting the brothers walk alone together.

There are also reports that Harry and William also held crucial talks later. It's being considered a step towards a reconciliation.

Kate Middleton's efforts to bring two brothers together for defusing rift are being lauded by people as a good gesture.