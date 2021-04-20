Can't connect right now! retry
health
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Experts divided over use of multiple COVID-19 vaccines for immunity

By
MWBM. Waqar Bhatti

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

A health care worker administers the coronavirus vaccine on an individual. Photo: File

  • UHS Lahore VC says there is no conclusive evidence yet on the mix and match of different coronavirus vaccines.
  • Public health expert Dr Shahzad Ali Khan says practice should not be adopted as it is not recommended to get inoculated by multiple vaccines.
  • AKU's Dr Faisal Mehmood says such studies are underway around the world and results are awaited.

KARACHI: Experts are divided over the idea of people using multiple vaccines to protect themselves from the coronavirus, reported The News on Tuesday.

“There is no harm in getting vaccinated with more than one vaccine. It is even beneficial for the person who is getting more than one type of vaccines for protection against COVID-19,” Vice-Chancellor of University of Health Sciences, Professor Javed Akram told The News in response to a question about people using two or more coronavirus vaccines.

Prof Akram is the Principal Investigator of phase III clinical trials of two Chinese vaccines, including single-dose Convidecia by CanSino Biologics Inc and a triple-dose vaccine developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Company Limited.

The professor, however, added that there is no conclusive evidence yet on the mix and match of different vaccines

Read more: 10,000 doses of CanSino coronavirus vaccine wasting away at Karachi warehouse

“Whether it is the new mRNA vaccines like Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna or the conventional Chinese, Russian or British vaccines, there is no harm if a person gets inoculated by more than one vaccine. It is in fact beneficial,” he declared.

The UHS VC added that multiple countries, including the United States, United Kingdom and China were carrying out human trials on the use of more than one vaccine to assess if it generates a better immune response as compared to a single vaccine.

To a query, Prof Akram said in the Pakistani scenario, if one gets inoculated by the two-dose Chinese Sinopharm, then the individual may “also” go for the privately available Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

'Not recommended'

However, public health expert, Dr Shahzad Ali Khan did not agree with Professor Akram and told the publication that it should not be taken as it is not recommended to get inoculated by multiple COVID-19 vaccines.

Read more: Govt announces re-registration of health workers for coronavirus vaccine

“But trials are underway all over the world to assess if mix and match of different vaccines can offer more immunity against COVID-19,” said the head of the Public Health Department at Islamabad’s Health Services Academy (HAS).

'Trials underway'

On the other hand, renowned infectious diseases expert Dr Faisal Mehmood of the Aga Khan University Hospital was more cautious in responding to the question of inoculation by different vaccines, saying: “Such studies are underway around the world. But their results are awaited.”

However, he dismissed the idea that one could get vaccinated by more than one vaccine. Dr Mehmood said that it would not be possible for an individual to do so as the country’s immunisation programme is linked to the NADRA database. But he did say that some people may take the vaccine “unofficially”.

More From Health:

Prescribe medicines with generic and not brand names, DRAP tells Pakistan's doctors

Prescribe medicines with generic and not brand names, DRAP tells Pakistan's doctors
10,000 doses of CanSino coronavirus vaccine wasting away at Karachi warehouse

10,000 doses of CanSino coronavirus vaccine wasting away at Karachi warehouse
NIH planning to develop single dose coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan

NIH planning to develop single dose coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Coronavirus: Russia clarifies Sputnik V vaccine does not cause blood clots

Coronavirus: Russia clarifies Sputnik V vaccine does not cause blood clots
Pakistanis not registering for COVID-19 vaccine is the biggest problem, says health official

Pakistanis not registering for COVID-19 vaccine is the biggest problem, says health official
In a first for Pakistan, Karachi hospital successfully performs liver autotransplantation

In a first for Pakistan, Karachi hospital successfully performs liver autotransplantation
India reports highest daily deaths from COVID-19 in five months

India reports highest daily deaths from COVID-19 in five months
Alarming increase of coronavirus patients in hospitals, says Punjab health secretary

Alarming increase of coronavirus patients in hospitals, says Punjab health secretary
Coronavirus: Pakistan okays emergency use of third Chinese vaccine

Coronavirus: Pakistan okays emergency use of third Chinese vaccine
Punjab will soon buy 1m doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab will soon buy 1m doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Dr Yasmin Rashid
CanSino coronavirus vaccine: Age limit for single-dose jab changed in Islamabad

CanSino coronavirus vaccine: Age limit for single-dose jab changed in Islamabad
Pakistan may give third dose of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to elderly later on: Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan may give third dose of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to elderly later on: Dr Faisal Sultan

Latest

view all