Govt announces re-registration of health workers for coronavirus vaccine

Govt has announced the re-registration of health workers for coronavirus vaccination.



Dr Faisal Sultan says four weeks had been given earlier for registration but health workers showed no interest.



He says govt cannot ignore safety of the frontline workers, therefore, re-registration would begin soon.

The government has announced the re-registration of health workers for coronavirus vaccination, GeoNews reported on Sunday.



PM Imran Khan's aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan said four weeks had been given earlier for health worker's registration for the coronavirus vaccine. However, he said health workers did not take interest and most of them did not show up for the registration.

He maintained that the government cannot ignore the safety of the frontline workers, therefore, re-registration for the vaccination would begin soon.

Read more: Three major hospitals in Lahore run out of coronavirus vaccines

On March 17, the government abruptly stopped the registration of health workers across the country.

On the other hand, a government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Geo News that health workers had shown no interest in registering for the vaccine despite earlier appeals, threats, and even announcements of benefits.