Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Govt announces re-registration of health workers for coronavirus vaccine

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

  • Govt has announced the re-registration of health workers for coronavirus vaccination.
  • Dr Faisal Sultan says four weeks had been given earlier for registration but health workers showed no interest.
  • He says govt cannot ignore safety of the frontline workers, therefore, re-registration would begin soon.

The government has announced the re-registration of health workers for coronavirus vaccination, GeoNews reported on Sunday.

PM Imran Khan's aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan said four weeks had been given earlier for health worker's registration for the coronavirus vaccine. However, he said health workers did not take interest and most of them did not show up for the registration.

He maintained that the government cannot ignore the safety of the frontline workers, therefore, re-registration for the vaccination would begin soon.

Read more: Three major hospitals in Lahore run out of coronavirus vaccines

On March 17, the government abruptly stopped the registration of health workers across the country.

On the other hand, a government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Geo News that health workers had shown no interest in registering for the vaccine despite earlier appeals, threats, and even announcements of benefits.

More From Pakistan:

Hyderabad: Several areas face prolonged power outages amid rainfall

Hyderabad: Several areas face prolonged power outages amid rainfall
Heavy police contingents deployed at Islamabad's entry and exit points

Heavy police contingents deployed at Islamabad's entry and exit points
UK travel ban: British govt's move to 'red list' Pakistan challenged

UK travel ban: British govt's move to 'red list' Pakistan challenged

Saad Rizvi urges workers to disperse from mosque protest, shura members to turn themselves in

Saad Rizvi urges workers to disperse from mosque protest, shura members to turn themselves in
Shafqat Mehmood shares update related to Cambridge exams

Shafqat Mehmood shares update related to Cambridge exams
PML-N concerned over delay in Shahbaz Sharif’s release despite court order 4 days ago

PML-N concerned over delay in Shahbaz Sharif’s release despite court order 4 days ago
12 policemen taken hostage, 6 injured in attack by 'miscreants' on Lahore's Nawankot Police Station

12 policemen taken hostage, 6 injured in attack by 'miscreants' on Lahore's Nawankot Police Station
PM Imran Khan expresses 'full confidence' in finance minister Shaukat Tareen's abilities

PM Imran Khan expresses 'full confidence' in finance minister Shaukat Tareen's abilities
PM Imran Khan visits site of 'Pakistan's biggest cancer hospital' in Karachi

PM Imran Khan visits site of 'Pakistan's biggest cancer hospital' in Karachi
Sheikh Rasheed says govt is not negotiating with TLP

Sheikh Rasheed says govt is not negotiating with TLP
COVID-19: On-campus classes for grades 9-12 to begin from tomorrow in Punjab's affected districts

COVID-19: On-campus classes for grades 9-12 to begin from tomorrow in Punjab's affected districts
Schools closure: Classes from grades 1-8 will remain closed till Eid, says Shafqat Mehmood

Schools closure: Classes from grades 1-8 will remain closed till Eid, says Shafqat Mehmood

Latest

view all