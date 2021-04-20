Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
Rahul Gandhi isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021


A file photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking at a rally. 
  • Rahul Gandhi feeling mild symptoms of the virus.
  • Sources say Gandhi hasn't met Sonia Gandhi in over 12 days.
  • A day earlier, former Indian PM Dr Manmohan Singh tested positive for COVID-19.

Indian politician Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for coronavirus and is isolating at home. 

According to a tweet by the Congress lawmaker, he is currently feeling mild symptoms of the virus. He urged all those who had remained in contact with him over the past few days to follow all safety precautions. 

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID. All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," Rahul Gandhi, 50, wrote.

Sources close to the Indian politician said he hasn't met his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi for the last 12 days. He also hasn't met his sister, Priyanka Gandhi. 

Following his tweet, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also prayed for his political rival's recovery. "I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri Rahul Gandhi," he tweeted. 

News of Gandhi testing positive for the virus comes a day after former Indian prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh also tested positive for coronavirus. 

Singh was shifted to the trauma centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for monitoring and treatment of the infection. 

India's coronavirus infections soar to 15 million

A day earlier, India reported its total number of coronavirus infections had soared past 15 million. 

India reported a record rise in coronavirus infections of 273,810 in a single day on Monday. 

The country reported 1619 new fatalities as well on Monday, taking the country-wide death toll to 178,769.

The Indian capital New Delhi will be under a strict lockdown for six days starting on Monday night, the city's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had revealed, adding the healthcare system was at a breaking point because of the worsening COVID-19 outbreak.

