Wednesday Apr 21 2021
Prince Philip thought his grandson Harry was a 'good man'

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Prince Philip always regarded his grandson Prince Harry as a 'good man' but didn’t believe he and his wife Meghan Markle were right to leave the royal family, according to report.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who died peacefully on April 9 at the age of 99,  is said to have felt 'sorry' over the fallout from the Megxit saga and regretted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down.

A media outlet, citing a friend of Philip, claimed: The Queen's husband  ultimately accepted his grandson's decision, saying: “It’s his life”.

Gyles Brandeth told the Daily Mail: “The Duke of Edinburgh was not pleased, nor did he believe that Harry and Meghan were doing the right thing either for the country or for themselves.”

But it seems the prince was also sympathetic to Harry’s desire to “do this own thing in his own way”, adding “people have to lead their lives as they think best”.

Philip, whose farewell service was held on Saturday (April 17), reportedly thought Harry and Meghan's explosive Oprah Winfrey interview was 'madness'.

