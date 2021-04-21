Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan observes Allama Iqbal's 83rd death anniversary

File photo of great philosopher and Poet of East, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

Philosopher and Poet of the East, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal's 83rd anniversary is being commemorated today to pay homage to his services for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

Iqbal was a visionary poet, who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent, which was ultimately materialised in the shape of Pakistan.

As a child, Iqbal got under the training of teachers like Syed Mir Hassan, a scholar himself, who gave a philosophical colour to his nature.

Read more: Quirky Allama Iqbal statue in Lahore park hot topic on social media

He was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877.

Iqbal's training as a philosopher came from teachers he came across during his days as a student of bachelors and masters in philosophy in the subcontinent. He, later on, pursued the subject further by moving abroad for a doctorate degree.

His poetry, most of which had messages for the youth, is still remembered. His work has been translated to many other languages.

Although he was the one who had conceived the idea of a separate Muslim state in the subcontinent, he could not see the independence plan being materialised as he passed away in 1938.  

