Taylor Swift tops music charts with ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’

Grammy award winning singer Taylor Swift recently managed to hold on to her coveted spot atop the Artists 500 chart for the 10th time following the back to back releases of her Fearless (Taylor’s Version) tracks.

According to Rolling Stone, Swift managed to amass 228.1 million song streams from the 9th to the 15th of April and managed to secure her spot as the second highest weekly on-demand audio streams.

In her wake she has managed to beat Drake at 131.6 million streams and even Rod Wave at Three with 107.8 million streams.