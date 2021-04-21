Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift tops music charts with ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Taylor Swift tops music charts with ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’

Grammy award winning singer Taylor Swift recently managed to hold on to her coveted spot atop the Artists 500 chart for the 10th time following the back to back releases of her Fearless (Taylor’s Version) tracks.

According to Rolling Stone, Swift managed to amass 228.1 million song streams from the 9th to the 15th of April and managed to secure her spot as the second highest weekly on-demand audio streams.

In her wake she has managed to beat Drake at 131.6 million streams and even Rod Wave at Three with 107.8 million streams.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth's thoughts on Harry, Meghan's bombshell tell-all unearthed

Queen Elizabeth's thoughts on Harry, Meghan's bombshell tell-all unearthed

'The Witcher' season 2 release date: Henry Cavill starrer show to arrive in Q4 2021

'The Witcher' season 2 release date: Henry Cavill starrer show to arrive in Q4 2021
Prince Harry has 'no regrets' leaving the royal family with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has 'no regrets' leaving the royal family with Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth issues first statement after Prince Philip’s death

Queen Elizabeth issues first statement after Prince Philip’s death
Big Hit Music responds to news of BTS’s 2022 military enlistment

Big Hit Music responds to news of BTS’s 2022 military enlistment
Kim Kardashian tried her best to save marriage with Kanye West: Chrissy Teigen

Kim Kardashian tried her best to save marriage with Kanye West: Chrissy Teigen
Prince Harry snubs Queen's birthday, jets off to California to be with Meghan

Prince Harry snubs Queen's birthday, jets off to California to be with Meghan

Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband's funeral

Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband's funeral
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s claims against royals could end British monarchy

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s claims against royals could end British monarchy
Kim Kardashian 'feeling like herself' again after divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'feeling like herself' again after divorce with Kanye West

Prince Charles’ chances of becoming king drop after Meghan, Harry’s claims

Prince Charles’ chances of becoming king drop after Meghan, Harry’s claims
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle united in helping William and Harry heal rift

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle united in helping William and Harry heal rift

Latest

view all