Pakistan, Iran aim to bolster economic ties with border bazaars

FM Qureshi and his Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, sign the MoU. Photo: Javad Zarif Twitter

Pakistan, Iran sign MoU to open border markets at three points.

Three bazaars will be opened in the border points of Kuhak-Chadgi, Rimdan-Gabd and Pishin-Mand.

Border markets to be managed according to the agreement between the two states.

Pakistan and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up bazaars in the border areas between the two countries, in their aim to bolster economic ties between the two states.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday during Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's official tour of Iran where he met Iran President Hassan Rouhani and other senior members of the Iranian government.

Read more: Iran President Rouhani expresses desire to further strengthen ties with Pakistan

According to the MoU, Pakistan and Iran have agreed to establish joint border markets along the common border between the two states.

Accordingly, in the first phase, three bazaars will be opened in the border points of Kuhak-Chadgi, Rimdan-Gabd and Pishin-Mand areas.

In the second phase of the plan, joint border bazaars will be established in three other border points later.



These markets will be managed by the methods agreed upon by the two countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted about the MoU as well and shared pictures of him and Qureshi signing the official document.

Rouhani expresses desire to enhance economic ties with Pakistan

In his meeting with FM Qureshi earlier, Rouhani expressed the desire to further enhance Iran's bilateral relations with Pakistan in trade, investment, connectivity, and border management.

The two met at the Presidential Palace in Tehran.

The foreign minister, on behalf of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, conveyed a message of goodwill to President Rouhani and the brotherly Iranian nation.

FM Qureshi said under PM Imran Khan's vision, the government was committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran as well as promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

He said the two countries had a cordial, close and strong relationship based on common history, culture, religion, and language.

The Pakistani leadership pays tribute to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Rouhani for their continued support of Pakistan’s stance regarding the people of Kashmir, he said.