Wednesday Apr 21 2021
Iran President Rouhani expresses desire to further strengthen ties with Pakistan

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (right) meet at the Presidential Palace in Tehran on April 21, 2020. — Twitter/SMQureshiPTI
  • Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets Iran's Hassan Rouhani, conveys message of goodwill from President Arif Alvi, PM Imran Khan.
  • Qureshi says under PM's vision, Pakistan is committed to strengthening ties with Iran.
  • Foreign minister, Chairman Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group agree to strengthen parliamentary ties.

TEHRAN: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday expressed the desire to further enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan in trade, investment, connectivity, and border management.

According to the Foreign Office, the president's comments came during a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Presidential Palace in Tehran.

The foreign minister, on behalf of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, conveyed a message of goodwill to President Rouhani and the brotherly Iranian nation.

FM Qureshi said under PM Imran Khan's vision, the government was committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran as well as promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

He said the two countries had a cordial, close and strong relationship based on common history, culture, religion, and language.

The Pakistani leadership pays tribute to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Rouhani for their continued support of Pakistan’s stance regarding the people of Kashmir, he said.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi was also present in the meeting.

Pakistan, Iran agree to strengthen parliamentary ties

Later, FM Qureshi, in a meeting with Chairman Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, emphasised the need for mobilising the parliamentary friendship groups of their countries.

During the meeting at the National Parliament House, Tehran, FM Qureshi said Pakistan valued its ties with Iran based on common religious and cultural values.

Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations, parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan and Iran, and the issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The two sides agreed to exchange parliamentary delegations between Pakistan and Iran.

The foreign minister also met Speaker of the Parliament of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to discuss expanding cooperation through regular parliamentary exchange between Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

"Good to meet Speaker of #Iran Parliament @mb_ghalibaf [...] Agreed that Ulemas from Pakistan and Iran to work jointly on #Islamophobia. Look forward to @mb_ghalibaf visiting Pakistan Parliament," he said.

Other engagements

The foreign minister also visited Pakistan's Embassy in Tehran to meet the team heading the country's efforts in Iran.

"Had a great visit to our Embassy in Tehran to meet with our team, working round the clock to strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties, and who work closely with the Pakistani community in Iran to strengthen our economic and cultural diplomacy footprint," FM Qureshi said.

The foreign minister reached Iran on Tuesday on a three-day official visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement, adding he was welcomed by the adviser to the Iranian foreign minister as well as the director-general of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

