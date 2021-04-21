Is it better to be a man or a woman in Pakistan?





29% Pakistanis find it more advantageous to be a woman.

21% think it is better to be a man in Pakistan.

13% women say it is better to be a man.

At least 29% of Pakistanis find it more advantageous to be a woman in the country, while 21% think it is better to be a man, a survey published Wednesday revealed.



According to the survey, carried out by Ipsos Pakistan, 49% respondents said it did not matter whether one is a man or a woman in Pakistan.



The survey was conducted in March 2021 with more than 1,000 participants taking part from across the country.

Interestingly, the survey found that 35% of the women participants said it was beneficial to be a woman in Pakistani society, while 13% said it was better to be a man.

On the other hand, 26% of the men said being a woman was better, while the same percentage of men said it was better to be a man in the country.

On a provincial basis, 33% in Punjab said being a woman was beneficial, while 21% said being a man was favourable.

In Sindh, 25% said it was beneficial to be a woman and 20% said it was favourable to be a man. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23% said it was better to be a woman and 26% said it was advantageous to be a man.

Furthermore, 31% of the participants hailing from urban areas said being a woman is more beneficial as compared to 18% people from rural areas.