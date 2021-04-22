India reports world's largest single-day tally of coronavirus cases

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the intensive care unit of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India on May 28, 2020. REUTERS

India on Thursday reported the highest daily global toll, with 300,000 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

India's daily jump in cases of 314,835 surpasses the previous highest one-day rise in the world of 297,430 cases posted by the United States in January.

India's total cases are now at 15.93 million, while deaths rose by 2,104 to reach a total of 184,657, according to health ministry data.

The Indian authorities scrambled to shore up supplies of medical oxygen to hospitals in the capital, Delhi, as a fast-spreading second wave of coronavirus stretched medical infrastructure to breaking point, officials and doctors said.

Delhi's government issued a call for help on social media saying major government hospitals only had enough oxygen to last another eight to 24 hours while some private ones had enough for just four or five hours.

Every third person tested for coronavirus was found positive, the state government said.