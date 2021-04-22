Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Reuters

India reports world's largest single-day tally of coronavirus cases

By
Reuters

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus at the intensive care unit of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, India on May 28, 2020. REUTERS
  • India reports highest daily global toll with 300,000 coronavirus infections.
  • India's daily jump in cases of 314,835 surpasses previous highest one-day rise in the world by the US in January.
  • India's total cases are now at 15.93 million.

India on Thursday reported the highest daily global toll, with 300,000 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

India's daily jump in cases of 314,835 surpasses the previous highest one-day rise in the world of 297,430 cases posted by the United States in January.

India's total cases are now at 15.93 million, while deaths rose by 2,104 to reach a total of 184,657, according to health ministry data.

Read more: India reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in single day

The Indian authorities scrambled to shore up supplies of medical oxygen to hospitals in the capital, Delhi, as a fast-spreading second wave of coronavirus stretched medical infrastructure to breaking point, officials and doctors said.

Delhi's government issued a call for help on social media saying major government hospitals only had enough oxygen to last another eight to 24 hours while some private ones had enough for just four or five hours.

Every third person tested for coronavirus was found positive, the state government said.

More From World:

Google Doodle highlights importance of planting trees on Earth Day

Google Doodle highlights importance of planting trees on Earth Day
US panel wants India placed on religious freedom blacklist for second year in a row

US panel wants India placed on religious freedom blacklist for second year in a row
US to meet target of vaccinating 200mn people before Biden marks 100 days in office

US to meet target of vaccinating 200mn people before Biden marks 100 days in office
22 killed after oxygen leak as India's hospitals near breaking point

22 killed after oxygen leak as India's hospitals near breaking point
UAE may place restrictions on people not vaccinated against coronavirus: official

UAE may place restrictions on people not vaccinated against coronavirus: official
Johnson & Johnson to resume rollout of coronavirus vaccine in Europe with safety warning

Johnson & Johnson to resume rollout of coronavirus vaccine in Europe with safety warning
Turkey says Afghan peace talks in Istanbul postponed to after Ramadan

Turkey says Afghan peace talks in Istanbul postponed to after Ramadan
India reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in single day

India reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in single day
Landmark judgement: Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd

Landmark judgement: Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd
Breathtaking views after Saudi Arabia receives heavy snowfall

Breathtaking views after Saudi Arabia receives heavy snowfall
PM Imran Khan wishes ex-Indian premier Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from coronavirus

PM Imran Khan wishes ex-Indian premier Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from coronavirus
Rahul Gandhi isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus

Rahul Gandhi isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus

Latest

view all